‘He never ever gave up on this country;’ Rep. Bennie Thompson reflects on the legacy of John Lewis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wonderful friend, humble man, and an extraordinary leader. That’s how Rep. Bennie Thompson describes the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.
Lewis died of stage four pancreatic cancer Friday at the age of 80.
”John Lewis was that one stable young force involved in the civil rights that we all remember.”
Congressman Bennie Thompson says as a young man, civil rights leader and Rep. John Lewis was on a mission to fight for equality and wasn’t stopping until it happened.
In the early 1960s, Lewis was one of the Freedom Riders arrested in Mississippi.
He spent more than 30 days in Parchman for confronting segregation laws involving public transportation in Deep South.
”I met him at Tougaloo about that time, and I was very impressed about John Lewis then. Over the years, him coming in and out of Mississippi with Mrs. Hamer, Medgar Evers, just a whole lot of people involved in trying to make Mississippi at better place.”
Then in 1965 at age 25, Lewis and other peaceful demonstrators were brutally beaten by state troopers and his skull fractured as they attempted to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama which became known as Bloody Sunday.
That movement helped lead to the Voting Rights Act.
”Clearly you could tell... he was destined to be a great individual. I was fortunate to been in his presence for so long. When Congress had a moment of silence for John Lewis there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”
Thompson says in one of his last visits to Mississippi, Lewis attended the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson in 2018.
Lewis was honored and left the crowd with these words; ”As long as I have breath in my body, I will speak up, and speak out. And I will find a way to get in the way, and get in trouble - good trouble, necessary trouble,”said Lewis.
And that good trouble and fearless spirit are what Thompson says he will remember.
”He never ever gave up on this country. The humanity and humility of John Lewis will always be his hallmark.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.