Hattiesburg oral surgeon gets year-and-a-day for role in pharmaceutical fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Brantley Nichols was sentenced to a year-and-a-day in federal prison for his role in a wide-reaching pharmaceutical scam that bilked more $510 million from the government, including more than $400 million in Mississippi alone.
Senior United States District Court Judge Keith Starrett also ordered the Hattiesburg oral surgeon to three years of supervised release and fined him $75,000 Tuesday afternoon at the William M. Colmer Federal Building.
“I take full responsibility,” a tearful Nichols said while addressing the court before sentencing. “I know what I did is wrong.”
Starrett stepped outside prescribed guidelines, which suggested a sentence of 18 months to 24 months in custody and a fine ranging from $7,500 to $1.3 million.
Starrett cited Nichols’ support from the community, his payment of $696,000 in restitution and his good works and dedication in serving the rural community before the actions that put him before the judge Tuesday.
“I received a letter from one of your supporters, and in it, he said, “God ain’t finished with you until you’re dead,” Starrett said. “Dr. Nichols, your life is not over.
“You need to rebuild their trust, and must overcome a lot of hurdles. But I believe you can.”
Nichols, 51, pleaded guilty in July 2018 to a charge of “conspiracy and agreement.” The government charged Nichols with signing blank prescriptions that were used by others to write expensive creams and medications for patients Nichols never saw or didn’t exist.
Nichols was one of 14 indicted so far in scheme stretching over at least eight states.
Another defendant, Gregory Parker of Laurel, was to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon after pleading guilty in July 2018 to a conspiracy charge.
