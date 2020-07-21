Hattiesburg approves ordinance requesting update to state hate crime law

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requesting the Mississippi Legislature to add sexual orientation, disability and gender identity to Mississippi’s hate crime law.
The ordinance was proposed by Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George and approved unanimously.
Currently, a crime committed against a person within one of those groups cannot be prosecuted as a hate crime in the state.
Sexual orientation, gender identity and disability are protected under federal law and can be prosecuted in federal court as hate crimes.
