VIDEO: FBI investigating after officer is shot in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A law enforcement officer is recovering after he was shot late Tuesday morning outside an extended stay hotel in Gautier.
Details are very limited at this time. What we do know is that a law enforcement officer with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was shot around 11 a.m. at the Siegal Select, an extended stay hotel located on Dolphin Drive just south of Highway 90.
The officer suffered a non-life threatening injury and is expected to be okay.
Multiple agencies responded to the shooting but the FBI is heading up the investigation. We expect an update from them shortly with more information. We will update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.