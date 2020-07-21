Daughter says blood donations make a difference in mother’s health

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County resident Valerie Bruce said she has seen how blood donations can save a life in more ways than one.
“I have given blood in the past, but it became really important when my mother got sick,” Bruce said.
Bruce said her mother’s terminal illness has made her realize you never know what gifts you are giving when you give blood.
“She was diagnosed with Stage 2 (II) cancer in her esophagus, and then we found out in January she has a condition called MDS, Bruce said. Then, we found out in April when she went in for her surgery to have her cancer removed that she had Stage 4 (IV) non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.”
Bruce said her mother’s condition requires a need for blood, and although blood donations can’t save or cure her mother, they can give the gifts of keeping her mother’s conditions steady and keeping her mother comfortable.
“She can have a nose bleed and if she doesn’t get it stopped immediately she will need blood,” Bruce said.
Bruce said she has arranged two blood drives for her mom. She said a family friend gave blood at the second drive to help her mom, but in the end, the blood from that very drive ended up saving that family friend.
“When they could not take his blood because his blood was too low, he was diagnosed with leukemia. So, the second blood drive that my mama scheduled, I scheduled for her, my mama donated that blood to him,” Bruce said.
She said donors are very important but hosting blood drives is another way to help those in need of blood.
“I’m willing to help. I am willing to help organize,” Bruce said.
Bruce said everyone should donate if they can so life-saving blood can be waiting on the shelf for you, your loved ones, and those you don’t know.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.