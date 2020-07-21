Collins mayor reacts to Gov. Reeves’ order on enhanced COVID measures

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - City leaders in Collins are reacting to Gov. Tate Reeves’ new executive order placing 10 additional Mississippi counties under enhanced measures to protect the public from COVID-19.
Among those counties is Covington County.
Residents there are now required to wear masks at all public gatherings and there are stricter controls on the number of people who can get together in public.
Collins Mayor Hope Magee Jones addressed the issue after a Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night.
She hopes the enhanced measures mandated by the governor will make a difference.
“We’re really taking this coronavirus seriously and we’re wanting people to make sure they wear their masks inside of buildings, going anywhere inside around people, social distancing and just being safe, not only for ourselves but for everyone around us,” Jones said.
The Board of Aldermen took no additional action to strengthen the governor’s new policy.
“We’re not doing anything more stringent than what he’s asking us to do, if we wear the masks and it comes out that we don’t do better, then we’ll know that we have to do something different, because the masks don’t work,” Jones said.
Thirteen counties were originally on the list for enhanced measures.
The Governor’s order expires August 3.
