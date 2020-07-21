FAA grant to be used for improvements to Thigen Airport in Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Bay Springs is moving forward with repaving the runway at Thigpen Field Airport.
The improvements come thanks to more than $150,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. At Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen, the Board requested airport manager Cody Blackwell to execute the FAA grant agreement.
Blackwell said this is one of a few airport improvements that have been happening over the past few years.
“Last year we got money from FAA, MDOT and then the city contributed 5% and we were able to re-asphalt half of our runway, re-letter it that part, and repaint it,” Blackwell said. “This year we were able to get the money to finish the rest of the runway get the rest of it painted and it was all 100% paid for by the FAA through the CARES Act.”
The airport is frequently used by forestry and agriculture companies.
The construction will begin as soon as possible
