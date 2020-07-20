Wayne County residents benefit from mobile COVID-19 test site

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, a one-day mobile collection site gave Wayne County residents an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19.
It’s an effort by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.
The event was held at City Auditorium in Waynesboro and tests were conducted by members of the Mississippi National Guard.
“Rural communities in particular find it difficult at times. The elderly and sometimes those below the lower socio-economic level, sometimes can have a hard time getting to a place where they can be tested or they may not have the insurance or the funds to get tested,” said Capt. Adam Clayton. “The Department of Health has done these sites so that everyone in the state can have access to testing, so that everybody has the opportunity to know their status and know how to protect themselves.”
Those tested had to first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at the school’s website.
Residents also had the option of calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth and given an appointment for a sample to be collected at the mobile site’s location.
