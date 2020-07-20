SWAC postpones fall sports to spring 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference is pushing back fall sports due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The conference has started the process of formalizing plans to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.
Specifically, in the sport of football the plan includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021.
Each member institution will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.
The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors felt this action was necessary out of growing concern for the health, safety and well-being both mentally and physically of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans and supporters.
Schools effected in Mississippi are Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Mississippi Valley State University.
