Six more Hattiesburg city employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Monday six additional city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases among the city’s workforce to 26 since March.
Four of the employees who tested positive work for the Hattiesburg Police Department. One employee of the Hattiesburg Fire Department also tested positive, as well as an employee that works in the city’s administration, which includes the mayor’s office, human resources and the city clerk/tax divisions.
The city learned of three of the new cases over the weekend and three more on Monday.
Over the weekend, the city learned an employee of the Hattiesburg Fire Department tested positive. The employee was last at work on July 12. The case is not related to any prior reported case, and the city said there were no direct or indirect exposures from this case.
The city also learned over the weekend that an employee of the Hattiesburg Police Department’s tested positive. The employee was last at work on July 16. The city said the case is not related to any previously reported cases. Five direct exposures have been linked to this employee and have been tested.
A member of the city’s administration who was last at work on July 17 also tested positive. Nine additional employees were determined to have had direct exposure with this employee and have been scheduled for tests. Eight other employees had indirect exposure and were offered tests out of an abundance of caution. The city said the case is not related to any previously reported cases.
On Monday, the city learned of three more HPD employees tested positive. These employees were directly linked to the positive HPD case from the weekend and contained to the division they work in. The city said there were no more direct or indirect exposures from these cases.
The city reported seven new COVID-19 cases among its workforce last week and another on Saturday, with employees of HPD, HFD, administration, urban development and water and sewer testing positive.
All employees that had direct or indirect exposure have been notified. Tests will also be available to any employee who wants to be tested out of caution.
