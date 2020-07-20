Showers and storms still possible for Pine Belt

A few showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but most of the area should remain dry. Temperatures will ease back into the 80s tonight and then into the 70s overnight.
Tuesday will be warm again. Highs will be in the 90s with a 20-30 percent chance for an afternoon storm.
Wednesday will be a repeat performance from Mother Nature.
By Thursday there will be a much better chance for an afternoon storm. Highs will top out around 90 degrees with a 50-60 percent chance for rain. Storms may begin as early as 10 a.m. and last through 10 p.m.
Friday things will be a bit drier. Highs will be in the low 90s with a 40 percent chance for storms.
This weekend things are looking drier, too. highs in the mid-80s with a 20 percent chance for afternoon storms.
