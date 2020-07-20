Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the mid 90s with heat indices making it feel like 102-106°. We may see a stray shower but most of us wills stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Expect more of the same tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. We may see a stray shower but most of us wills stay dry.