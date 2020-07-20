McKay Lee Bray takes Miss Hospitality title home to Greene County

“Getting to travel all over Mississippi and getting to see just how great the state is,” Bray said. “Before this program, I thought I knew how great Mississippi was, but getting into it and getting to know more, she is far more beautiful and amazing than I ever could have imagined. Getting to be a part of it and to share it with other people not only in Mississippi, but in other states promoting tourism and economic development, that’s going to be an amazing opportunity for me.”