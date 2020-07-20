Jones County voters to decide fate of once-segregated water fountains

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Monday to have voters decide the fate of the once-segregated water fountains located in front of the Ellisville Courthouse.
Come November, residents will head to the polls to choose on whether they want the two fountains removed or kept in the exact location.
The Board decided to explore the removal of the fountains in its last meeting after hearing from residents and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
“The Board will have to vote on the exact verbiage that will be on the ballot,” Chief Administrative Officer and Jones County Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said. “So what I’m going to do between now and next Board meeting, which is Aug. 3, is to come up with an example of wording that will be presented on the ballot.”
The fountains, which are on each side of the Ellisville Courthouse entrance, have the words “Colored” engraved on one and “White” engraved on the other, though the words are now covered by plaques.
The Board voted to place plaques on the fountains in 1989, according to The Associated Press.
