Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. receives grants from Homeland Security, DOJ

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is now receiving items through two grants that officials say will help the department better perform its duties.
The grants are from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.
The DOJ’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $10,561 will be used by the department for incident reporting and response.
“We are utilizing FY19 JAG funding to procure safety and incident response equipment that will better enable our department to respond to incidents in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release. “Utilizing these 100% reimbursement grant funds, we will also cover travel costs for lodging for three deputies to attend the free FBI National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) training being held in Mississippi later this year with a NIBRS implementation date of January 1, 2021 for law enforcement agencies nationwide.”
The NIBRS is used to improve the quality of crime data collected by law enforcement.
A grant through MOHS in the amount of $8,300 was used to purchase 10 portable radios with communication sets and a specialized door breaching tool.
“We are pleased to be able to provide the radio/communication sets and the specialized door breaching tool to our JCSD SWAT Team for use during critical incidents,” Berlin said. “Our SWAT Team members are tasked with responding to dangerous missions such as active shooters, barricaded subjects, hostage situations, high risk warrant service, terrorist incidents, bomb threats, and much more. Having the proper equipment with which to respond can and will save lives.”
“The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is aggressively pursuing grant funding and donations to help better enable our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, corrections officers, and civilian employees to effectively and safely do their jobs.” JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “We may get told ‘no” on a grant or donation request, but we won’t get turned down because we didn’t ask.”
