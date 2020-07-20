Jones Co. Board of Supervisors vote to require masks in all county buildings

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Effective immediately, masks are required at all Jones County buildings for all visitors and employees.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted to mandate the mask requirement during their meeting Monday.
“It’s not just the Laurel and Ellisville Courthouse, it’s our tax office, it’s the Jones County Justice Court building, it’s essentially every Jones County building that we have,” CAO and Jones County Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said.
The vote comes before Gov. Tate Reeves announced his Executive Order Monday, where he added 10 additional counties under stricter restrictions.
“Even though we are not listed in the order, we are surrounded by counties that are listed,” Ashley said. “So, I think it’s important to know that we’re trying to be proactive and make sure that we’re taking precautions that we can to ensure the safety. I know that there’s no perfect way to prevent, but we’re doing the best we can.”
