JCSD awarded COVID-19 grant for protective equipment

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a federal COVID-19 grant to purchase equipment to help protect personnel from the coronavirus.
The grant, a U.S. Department of Justice - Bureau of Justice Assistance FY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grant, supplies JCSD with $34,027 to use to buy Personal Protective Equipment and Safety Equipment.
“We applied for this grant in order to obtain funding to procure critically needed PPE and safety equipment items that will be used to help keep our deputies, investigators, corrections officers and civilian employees safe from COVID-19,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our goal is to provide our staff members, and others who work for Jones County public entities, with needed safety items in this time of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall spoke about things that will be made with the grant’s funding.
“We will utilize grant funding to procure hand sanitizer, isolation gowns, eye barrier protecting glasses, disposable respirators, full-length disposable face shields, footwear covers, disposable zip closure protective coveralls, medical-grade nitrile rubber gloves, surgical type face masks, full-face respirators with replaceable BRN cartridge filters and replacement CBRN filters,” said Sumrall.
“These PPE and Safety Equipment items will provide greatly enhanced protection from COVID-19 to users and help stop the transmission of this deadly virus,” Sumrall said. “We are greatly appreciative of this $34,027 grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice - Bureau of Justice Assistance!”
JCSD will start the procurement process right away and put items into service as they are given.
The grant provides 100 percent reimbursement of the costs of the PPE and Safety Equipment once the items have been received and paid for by the Jones County’s Board of Supervisors from the Sheriff’s Department budget.
