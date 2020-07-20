Hattiesburg City Council reviews budgets during work session

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As Gov. Tate Reeves’ new order forces attendees to sit in the hallway, the Hattiesburg City Council reviewed this week’s agenda during Monday’s work session.
Three departments presented their budgets for the next fiscal year: police, engineering and parks and recreation.
“As we approach this year, we have a better idea of where revenues are going right now,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Of course, we don’t know what the fall and winter will bring. We don’t know if at some point the governor will shut things back down, so we have to plan for a loss in revenue for next year as well.”
All departments have been asked to reduce their budget by a 6% decrease in spending from last year.
The police department is asking for 14 new fleet cars and Kevlar vests for the department.
During the work session, Councilwoman Deborah Delgado asked the city to consider adding a personnel director that would handle human resource responsibilities for the city. Currently, it is a shared responsibility between two city employees.
“It is absolutely a necessity to have someone who’s responsibility it is to deal with human resources or to have oversight of human resource,” Delgado said.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting are a number of items involving the police department, including a Department of Justice grant for four new officers.
Also, the Hattiesburg fire and police departments are asking to partner with the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University to receive discounted tuition.
