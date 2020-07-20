Business leaders, community partners launch ‘‘Mask Up, HBURG'

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Business and health care leaders joined Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker Monday morning to launch a campaign encouraging Hub City residents to “mask up.”
Bernard Green with GlobalGreen Insurance; Hoppy Cole with The First, A National Banking Association; Abb Payne with Payne Companies; Todd Jackson with The ADP; Traci Rouse with Merit Health Wesley and Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic were joined the Zoom news conference to announce “Mask Up, HBURG.”
The campaign’s goal is to encourage citizens to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through a call to action and educating others about how and why wearing masks are beneficial during the pandemic. It is headed by the private business sector in partnership with local entities across industries such as tourism, education, health care and government.
“This campaign is us doing our part, and we’re calling all community leaders to mask up and set the example. In our roles across a variety of industries, we understand the altruistic view for how we approach this pandemic and that wearing a mask is a small personal sacrifice for the greater good of our larger community,” Green said.
Cole, CEO of The First Bank, said masks have helped keep his workforce and customers safe from infection.
“With 800 employees, we’ve had very few cases,” Cole said. “This has allowed us to continue conducting business - while minimizing risk to our employees, their families and our customers. It’s not a big ask and we should all mask up - as it’s a proven tool for us to use during this time.”
“Throughout this pandemic, I’ve watched wearing a mask become normalized behavior - from California and Utah to North Carolina. Adopting a campaign sharing the importance for doing it here just makes sense,” said Payne, who travels across the company for Payne Companies. “We have to be in this together because you never know who you are standing next to. Yesterday, I was standing next to a cancer patient - and I would have never known that had we not engaged in conversation.”
Jackson said the campaign will tie itself to the statewide initiative “Mask up, Mississippi.”
“We believe this provides consistency to the messages our citizens are hearing,” Jackson said. “We have an opportunity to do better by our neighbors, and all of us here at The ADP will choose to mask up for them.”
Medical representatives from Merit Health Wesley, Forrest General and Hattiesburg clinic discussed the importance of wearing a mask.
“From the health care perspective, we want the community to know we are here for them and that we’ll continue to be here when they need us,” said Rouse, vice president of Marketing at Merith Health Wesley. “But, we need their help. So the ask is simple - will you help us by choosing to mask up?”
Rouhbasksh serves as principal investigator for Hattiesburg Clinic MediSync® Clinical Research and associate program director at the Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. He also stressed the importance of the public wearing masks.
“We’ve had some misses when it comes to battling this pandemic, but we’ve learned a lot,” Rouhbasksh said. “And the one thing we’re most confident about is that appropriate mask usage helps mitigate the risk of this disease. If our community normalizes this behavior and if it becomes a part of what we do, I truly feel this is our best chance of getting out of this pandemic in a reasonable manner.”
“The strength in our city is not in who sits at city hall or who serves on the City Council or Board of Supervisors,” Barker said. “The strength of our city is in the diversity, creativity and resiliency of our community - and that starts with those who own businesses and preside over our health care institutions. These are our cornerstones of what makes Hattiesburg a premier city, and I appreciate all of our community leaders who are stepping up and lending their voice and influence to support such a small, but impactful behavior.”
Mask Up, HBURG messages will be visible in the community through outdoor billboards, PSAs on local news outlets, social media and more.
