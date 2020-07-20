Business leaders, community partners launch ‘‘Mask Up, HBURG'

“The strength in our city is not in who sits at city hall or who serves on the City Council or Board of Supervisors,” Barker said. “The strength of our city is in the diversity, creativity and resiliency of our community - and that starts with those who own businesses and preside over our health care institutions. These are our cornerstones of what makes Hattiesburg a premier city, and I appreciate all of our community leaders who are stepping up and lending their voice and influence to support such a small, but impactful behavior.”