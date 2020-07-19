Summer storm chances continue for the Pine Belt

Overnight you can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.
On Monday and Tuesday look for a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.
For Wednesday into next weekend expect mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the 70s.
We are also currently watching a tropical wave that could develop later next week in the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.