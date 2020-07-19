Shots fired near Duke Avenue and Arledge Street Sunday evening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating an incident where
shots were fired near Duke Avenue and Arledge Street Sunday.
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore said officers responded to shots being fired around 3 p.m.
A vehicle that is believed to be involved in the incident was found left alone on JC Killingsworth Drive shortly after officers arrived at the scene.
No injuries have been reported as the investigation is ongoing.
Please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP if you have any information on the incident.
