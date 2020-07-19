One person injured after isolated shooting in Hattiesburg Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning.
According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to the shooting just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 7th Street.
A male victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries when officers arrived at the scene.
Another man was taken into custody to be questioned about what took place.
Investigators learned that the incident was an isolated shooting and was out of self-defense.
No charges are being filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
