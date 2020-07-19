Hattiesburg’s Davis Riley one win away from PGA Tour

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The kid who at nine-years-old was invited to play Pinehurst No. 2 for U.S. Kids Golf.
The kid who represented the United States in the Junior Ryder Cup in 2014.
Davis Riley, the kid from Hattiesburg, is just one victory away from the PGA Tour.
Riley’s second title of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour came Saturday at the TPC San Antonio Championship. The 2015 graduate of Presbyterian Christian School shot a final round 67, sinking birdies on three of his last four holes to finish the tournament 16 strokes under par.
“I didn’t realize I birdied three out of the last four until I signed my card,” said Riley on Saturday, to a room of reporters in San Antonio. “I was like, ‘Oh okay, wow.’ So, it’s just almost like you black out for a second. Really just drawing back on what you’ve worked on and getting into your routine and not thinking about what’s going on. I did a really good job of that and I’m really proud of myself.”
Riley has 11 more events this year to earn a PGA Tour Card. The 23-year-old could very well be eligible for major tournaments in 2021 if he finishes among the top 10 in points at the end of the season.
The former Alabama star sits at the top of the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after his two-shot victory in San Antonio.
