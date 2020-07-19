Hattiesburg Futbol Club hosts weekend soccer tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s been many sleepy Saturdays in the Pine Belt the past few months, without a whole lot of live sports happening.
The Hattiesburg Futbol Club and Hattiesburg Youth Soccer Association decided to change that.
The 40-year-old organization – built on developing young soccer players – hosted a 3-on-3 tournament at Tatum Park on Saturday.
Players from local elementary, high schools and colleges came out in droves – a total of 48 teams.
There was a cash prize for the champions. However, most players were just happy to get back on the pitch.
“It’s been fun,” said Matt Smith, a South Jones student. “You can tell we haven’t been in it. It gets kids out here that don’t play with us. It gets kids better, gets especially younger kids out here.”
“We definitely just want to try and get something for the community, get everybody out of their houses, get them playing,” said HFC coach Cavan Doherty, a former William Carey player. “We just basically want to put something on for the community.”
