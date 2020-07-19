Habitat for Humanity’s charity golf tournament begins Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt will kick off its “Habitat FORE Humanity” Charity Golf Classic Monday.
Tee-off will be at 9 a.m.
Teams may register for $500 per four men. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast, lunch and four alcoholic beverages, and much more.
“It was originally set for March 20th, but corona[virus] came to the doorstep and we had to put a pin in a few things and we are really excited that we were able to reschedule for Monday, July 20th,” said Akwete Muhammad, fundraising coordinator for the tournament. “We are going to be right here at the Hattiesburg Country Club.”
The tournament will be from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
