Drew Brees tweets his concerns about the upcoming season

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees took to social media Sunday, July 19, to voice his concerns about the upcoming season.
“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL”
With the uncertainty of the NFL season still up in the air. The NFL did announce on Saturday, July 18, when players would start to report to training camp.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.