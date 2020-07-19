Dixie Electric applies for Internet broadband grant

LAUREL, Miss (WDAM) - Dixie Electric Power Association has applied for a state grant that would pay for half of a $7.4 million project to bring high-seed Internet to southeastern Jones County and northwestern Perry County.
Dixie Electric was one of 15 electric cooperatives to apply Friday for a share of the Mississippi Electric Cooperative Broadband COVID-19 funding pool overseen by the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
The state Legislature has set aside $65 million in matching funds for the program.
If granted, Dixie Electric could begin installing the fiber framework that would bring broadband service to one of the most unserved/underserved areas of the cooperative’s service territory.
Dixie Electric provides service to 39,500 customers in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties.
