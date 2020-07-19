Dixie Electric applies for Internet broadband grant

Project would bring Internet access to parts of Jones, Perry counties

Dixie Electric Power Association is seeking state grant money to help cover the cost of installing broadband Internet service in parts of Jones and Perry counties. (Source: Pexels)
By WDAM Staff | July 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 4:25 PM

LAUREL, Miss (WDAM) - Dixie Electric Power Association has applied for a state grant that would pay for half of a $7.4 million project to bring high-seed Internet to southeastern Jones County and northwestern Perry County.

Dixie Electric was one of 15 electric cooperatives to apply Friday for a share of the Mississippi Electric Cooperative Broadband COVID-19 funding pool overseen by the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.

The state Legislature has set aside $65 million in matching funds for the program.

If granted, Dixie Electric could begin installing the fiber framework that would bring broadband service to one of the most unserved/underserved areas of the cooperative’s service territory.

Dixie Electric provides service to 39,500 customers in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties.

