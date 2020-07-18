Washable mask giveaway held in Forrest Co. Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management District held a community washable mask giveaway Saturday.
County officials were at the Forrest County EMD building on 4080 U.S. Highway 11, next to Sully’s, to hand out masks to residents of Hattiesburg, Petal and the county.
The giveaway lasted from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Residents who are elderly and homebound could arrange for delivery by calling (601) 544-5911.
To receive a mask, individuals must be a Forrest County resident or live in the Hattiesburg or Petal area.
Another giveaway will take place at the same time and place Sunday, July 19.
