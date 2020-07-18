Venture Church hosts second drive-thru food box giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second week in a row, a Hattiesburg church has handed out hundreds of free food boxes for the community during a drive-thru event.
Members of Venture Church gathered once again at their Hunt Club Campus Saturday to distribute food boxes and milk.
The boxes were packaged by Merchants FoodService as part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Last Saturday, church members hosted a similar giveaway at the same location.
“We exist for the community, the community doesn’t exist for us and we’re getting to serve people today and it’s really exciting,” said Jeff Clark, lead pastor for Venture Church.
“It’s the best feeling in the world, to be able to look into somebody’s eyes and see the relief, that they’ve picked up food and groceries that are healthy for them, it just feels good,” said Casey Davis, one of the volunteers who handed out the food boxes.
About 500 boxes were given away.
