SPAS hosts drive-thru pet food giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosted a first-ever, drive-thru pet food giveaway Saturday.
It was held at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
The dog and cat food was supplied by the group, GreaterGood.org.
“We are incredibly blown away by the number of people who are taking advantage of our food drive and we are just so excited to be able to help this many people,” said Dani Snell, media coordinator for Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
Organizers were prepared to hand out about 20 large pallets of food.
