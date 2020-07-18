Slight rain chances ahead for Sunday

By Rex Thompson | July 18, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 5:19 PM

Overnight look for mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.

On Sunday there is a 20 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.

A 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms are expected  Monday through Wednesday. Highs will continue to be in the mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday through Saturday expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s.

