Slight rain chances ahead for Sunday

Overnight look for mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.
On Sunday there is a 20 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.
A 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday through Wednesday. Highs will continue to be in the mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday through Saturday expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s.
