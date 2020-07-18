MHP enters AAST “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is taking part in the 2020 American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest and is asking for support from citizens by voting.
This year’s entry features an MHP Honor Guard Dodge Charger in front of the Mississippi Fallen Officers Memorial Wall, honoring men and women who have sacrificed for the state.
The winning entry will appear on the cover of the AAST 2021 calendar with the top 12 finishers earning a place on the calendar.
MHP Director Col. Randy Ginn speaks about the entry means for the state as it is a tribute for the law enforcement officers that gave their lives in their service to Mississippi.
“This year’s photo not only reminds us of the commitment and service of the men and women of our department, but also tribute to the law enforcement officers of our state who have given their lives in service to a grateful state,” said Ginn. “I believe this photo represents our state very well.”
Those who want to vote can visit here or the AAST Facebook page. Voting ends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m.
