City of Hattiesburg honors civil rights activist, Rep. John Lewis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flags were half-staff around the city of Hattiesburg to honor Rep. John Smith.
News broke overnight that the civil rights activist lost his battle to pancreatic cancer.
City officials said it joins with others across the nation to remember his life and mourn his loss.
Lewis, a Democratic House Representative from Georgia, was a legendary figure alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. as both helped to lead the fight against racial discrimination during the 1960s in the South.
A petition was made to rename the iconic Selma, Ala. Bridge after Lewis and more than 400,000 people have already signed it.
Lewis marched across Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 on what’s now known as “Bloody Sunday.” Law enforcement beat him during the march.
His life and legacy will live on as the fight against racial discrimination continues.
Lewis was 80-years-old.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.