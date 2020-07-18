Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson visits Miss. Watermelon Festival

MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Mize is hosting the annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival this weekend.
Organizers say it was important to hold the event, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It was not an easy decision,” said Terresa Stewart, director of the festival. “But, we felt like we needed to go ahead and we also felt like we owed it to our community to go ahead. This is a big part of our community.”
The festival is in its 42nd year and is the major fundraiser for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.
Social distancing was encouraged and hand sanitizer was provided.
Some people wore masks on the second day of the festival Saturday.
But, others did not.
Among the distinguished visitors at the festival Saturday was Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce Andy Gipson.
He supported the effort to hold the festival this year.
“It’s outdoors, there’s plenty of space to social distance and I think it’s good for people,” Gipson said. “There’s not only physical health that we need to be concerned about, but people’s mental health.”
The festival will wrap up around 10 p.m. Saturday after a performance from country music singer Colt Ford.
