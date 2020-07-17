Wine Down Downtown happening Friday night in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for something fun to do Friday night, consider heading to Laurel for Wine Down Downtown.
There are are a few health precautions that will be taken during the event.
According to Laurel Main Street, there will be several hand sanitizing stations around the Downtown District. They are also encouraging social distancing and asking people to stay six feet away from anyone that is not a member of their household.
The event is featuring around 30 businesses - from restaurants to stores - and for those not a fan of wine, Laurel Main Street says other spirits will be available.
One store owner says the event is a great way to showcase all Laurel.
“This is a sip and stroll,” said Rusty Chandelier owner Tana Henderson. “I mean, we want you to just have the best time with it, to enjoy what Laurel has to offer downtown. I mean, our downtown is just growing and changing daily. So we hope people will come out, take advantage of it and see what we have downtown.”
Getting into the event is simple.
Main Street Laurel says the official Wine Down Downtown tumbler will serve as your ticket. Wine will only be poured into the official tumbler.
Also, be sure to bring your I.D.
Main Street Laurel also says the entrance tent will be at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Central Avenue.
If you cannot make it tonight, do not worry. Wine Down Downtown is happening again on August 21 and September 18. However, those coming tonight that plan to come again, will have to purchase a new tumbler as it changes each month.
The event tonight is from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
