USM’s Tim Jones among Biletnikoff Award “players to watch”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss senior wide receiver Tim Jones is one of just 55 players in the country to be named among the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.
The award, given to college football’s most outstanding receiver, will be presented on March 6, 2021 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Jones enters his final season at USM after 902 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 73 catches in 2019.
The Biloxi grad is just 469 yards away from joining USM’s 2,000-yard club.
The Biletnikoff Award is named for pro and college football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff, an All-American receiver at Florida State and All-Pro for the Oakland Raiders.
He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons, named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.
