Patrick Bigbie’s Friday forecast

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the mid-90s with heat indices making it feel like 102-106°. We may see a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
This weekend will be hot and sunny. Highs will soar into the mid-90s with heat indices making it feel like 102-106°.
Hit-or-miss showers will return early next week but it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s.
Better chances of rain will return by the middle part of the week. That will cool us down into the low 90s.
