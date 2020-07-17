Miss. Watermelon Fest organizers say social distancing key to safe event this year

MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - Many summer festivals in the Pine Belt have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival in Mize is taking place as scheduled.
It began Friday afternoon and will continue all day Saturday.
Organizers have taken steps to protect attendees.
They’re providing hand sanitizer and have spread vendors out and encouraging people to wear masks if they want.
And, they say activities like the watermelon-eating and seed-spitting competitions will also be held, with some safety precautions.
“You will be getting your own seeds [for seed-spitting] out of a slice of watermelon, we won’t be handing you your seeds this year,” said Terresa Stewart, festival director. “And on the watermelon-eating contest, we’re going to space people out, but if you’ve got your face in a watermelon, hopefully, you’re not spreading anything.”
The festival concludes Saturday night with a performance from country music singer Colt Ford.
