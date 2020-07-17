Man arrested for drug possession, counterfeit money in Jasper Co.

Jasper County, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday night Jasper County Narcotics Investigators arrested an individual after finding illegal drugs and counterfeit money in his home.
Investigators seized over 500 grams of suspected methamphetamine and cutting agents, as well as mushrooms, processed marijuana and marijuana plants, and prescription drugs after executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home on State Route 533. They also found several thousand dollars of counterfeit money.
The suspect, 45-year-old Matthew Boutwell, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Jasper County Jail.
Boutwell has been convicted of selling methamphetamine in Jones County.
Boutwell is being charged with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Those charges could increase since this will be his second offense.
The investigation is ongoing and investigators say more related arrests could be possible.
