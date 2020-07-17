Lumberton police give out free lunches to the community

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department gave out free lunches to the community Friday at Wood-Henton Park.
There was music, snow cones and many different lunch options. People were able to drive up and pick up their meals to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Officer Shikira Burt says she wanted to give people an opportunity to get out of the house as well as show the community the police department is there for them.
“We’re doing it at protocol fashion,” Burt said. “We’re keeping our social distancing. The whole event was based on pretty much letting our community know that we back them as well. We are not exempt from any illness or any sickness and to just let them know that we appreciate them.”
Burt says she is hoping to have more events like this in the future.
