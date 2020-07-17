Locations to donate for Blood Bowl next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant and WDAM have teamed up again for the annual Blood Bowl blood drive, which will be held from July 20 to July 24.
This year’s donations are especially important with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Every Vitalant blood donation through Aug. 31 will be tested for COVID-19 antibody. The results will appear in the “Wellness” section of your online account two or three weeks following the donation. Those that test positive for anitbodies may be able to give a convalescent plasma donation and help patients fighting the virus.
Pizza will be served at each Blood Bowl location and donors will receive a WDAM Blood Bowl T-shirt while supplies last. All donors will be entered to win a recliner fro Miskelly’s and a $500 Unveil Spa Package.
You can set up an appointment at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL (258-4825).
You can donate at the following locations:
- Vitalant Donation Center (805 S. 28th Avene, Hattiesburg): Monday – Friday
Monday, July 20-
- Stone County Library in Wiggins (242 Second St.) from 10:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21-
- Cameron Center in Laurel (711 North 10th Ave) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Woolwine Ford in Collins (3080 Hwy 49) from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22-
- The Church on Main in Columbia (701 Main St. in Fellowship Hall) from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- First Baptist Church in Sumrall (169 Center Ave. in Family Life Bldg.) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 23-
- Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg (1 Convention Center, Inside) from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wayne County Library (1103 A Mississippi Drive (in meeting room) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, July 24-
- Petal Civic Center/Library in Petal (712A S. Main St.) from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Staff will be following strict safety measures to keep donors and the team safe from COVID-19. Appointments are strongly encouraged to held uphold social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required for all donors and staff.
“No matter what is going on in our world, the need for blood never stops. The COVID-19 pandemic has impressed upon us all the vital importance of blood; from daily blood needs to convalescent plasma for critical coronavirus patient care,” said Mitzi Breaux, Marketing and Communication Manager with Vitalant. “Donors are needed, especially now, to ensure the blood supply is ready to serve patients in need right here in the Pine Belt Region.”
