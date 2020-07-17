Junior Auxiliary of Wayne County seeking school supply donations

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As schools in the area begin to open, the Junior Auxiliary of Wayne County is seeking donations of school supplies and backpacks to help families in need.
Operation Backpack is an annual event involving members of the community and businesses that help students who are struggling to gather items needed for their classes. These should be new, unopened items.
Monetary donations are also being accepted which will be used to buy school supplies and gift cards to give the parents to purchase educational items.
The public is encouraged to drop their donations off at the following businesses:
- First State Bank
- Citizen’s National Bank
- Southern Roots
- Lab Discount Drugs
- Classic Sandwich Shoppe
- Ignite Nutrition
- The Edge
- The Vintage Gypsy
- Athletic Locker
- Bonner Discount Drugs
Other locations may be added in the future and for those who are unable to drop their items off, members from the Junior Auxiliary will come pick them up.
For more information, you can go to their Facebook page or contact Teresa Busby at 601-498-1030 or Missy Dunlap at 601-410-1240.
