Investigation underway after shooting at Petal Skate Park Thursday night

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after reports of shots being fired at the Petal Skate Park Thursday night.
According to Petal Police Department detective Michael Crawford, around 8:30 p.m., a verbal altercation had taken place between two men that led to one of them pointing an unloaded firearm at the other, claiming it to be a scare tactic.
The second man responded by drawing a loaded weapon and began firing shots as he claimed it to be an act of self-defense.
No injuries were reported.
Witness statements were taken at the scene and investigators were notified as the investigation is currently ongoing.
If anyone has information on the altercation, contact PPD at (601) 544-5331.
