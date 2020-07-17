Individual turns herself in during drive-by shooting investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a third person in their investigation of a drive-by shooting that happened in Hattiesburg last week.
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore said Shirly Gaddis, 23, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to police Thursday and was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of accessory before the fact of a drive-by shooting.
Gaddis was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
The drive-by shooting took place around 7 p.m. last Thursday, July 9, 2020, on McCall Street when two women shot at an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported.
23-year-old Kizzy Easterling and 21-year-old Deja Jones were arrested by HPD shortly after the shooting and booked into the Forrest County Jail after. Both were charged with one count of drive-by shooting.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.