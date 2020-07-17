Cruisin’ The Coast named Best Car Show in USA Today competition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ The Coast has been named Best Car Show in a USA Today competition.
“It sure is great to be recognized as the best car show in the land and to return to the top spot. It is quite an honor and very humbling for us and our volunteers to know that so many people from around the country think so highly of our event and Coastal Mississippi,” said Woody Bailey, executive director of Cruisin’ The Coast.
Cruisin’ The Coast finished the competition last year in the runner-up spot but won the crown in 2018.
To prepare for the 2020 event, organizers are implementing necessary measures to keep participants healthy, including social distancing and additional sanitation.
“We are thrilled to see Cruisin’ The Coast receive such a great accolade. As one of our signature events held across the three coastal counties, it is a perfect example of how our region can work together to produce a phenomenal week of festivities throughout Coastal Mississippi,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “With over 36 million visitors to its website every month, USA Today has provided us with an excellent opportunity to showcase what we have to offer, which will, in turn, benefit the entire region as a destination.”
The event was nominated by a panel of experts that partnered with 10Best editors. Cruisin’ The Coast earned the top spot through a popular vote.
