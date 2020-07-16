Gov. Reeves, FEMA/MEMA leaders discuss 2020 hurricane season

“It doesn’t matter what the government mandates. It doesn’t matter what I, as governor, mandate. Words on the page do not matter. What matters is what you do as an individual Mississippian to protect yourself and to protect your fellow Mississippians,” Reeves said. “Just like you, I don’t like to be told what to do by anybody. Period. I just ask all of my fellow Mississippians here on the Gulf Coast to think, ‘What am I doing to help protect my mom or my dad? My grandma or my granddad?’ And if you think about that, I promise, we’ll see significantly better participation of mask wearing, social distancing, and staying home whenever possible.”