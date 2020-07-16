Tim’s Two Cents podcast with West Jones athletic director/football coach Scott Pierson

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with West Jones High School athletic director/football coach Scott Pierson.
Pierson will start his second decade at the helm of the Mustangs, a football herd he and his staff have molded into one of the Pine Belt’s consistent muscle programs.
Under Pierson, West Jones has made trips to the South State championship game, breaking through in 2018 to reach the state championship contest for the first time in program history.
Pierson talks about his program’s consistency, the challenge of staging football during the coronavirus pandemic and recovery from the tornado that ravaged the Soso community earlier this year.
