Three more Hattiesburg city employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Thursday that three additional city employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The three new cases bring the total number of cases among the city’s workforce to 19 since March. Seven of the cases have been announced this week.
Thursday’s announced cases are employees of the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Water and Sewer Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department.
The employee from HPD was last at work on Wednesday and is linked to a direct exposure from a case announced on July 15. The other 22 direct exposures linked to the July 15 case tested negative, and there are no additional direct or indirect exposures from Thursday’s case.
The employee of the Water and Sewer Department was last at work on Monday. This case is not linked to any previously reported case. Two employees are considered to have had direct exposure with this person and had a test scheduled. Three others had indirect exposure and were offered a test out of an abundance of caution.
The employee of the Hattiesburg Fire Department was last at work on June 30 due to vacation time. This case is not linked to any previously reported case. Because the employee had not been at work since June 30, no direct or indirect exposures have been linked to additional city employees.
All city employees with direct and indirect exposure have been notified and tests have been schedule, according to city officials. Tests are also available to any employee who wants to be tested out of caution.
The city announced this week’s first two cases on Tuesday after a positive test from a member of the city’s administration, which includes the mayor’s office, human resources and the city clerk/tax divisions. One other employee with direct exposure to this employee also tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the city announced an employee from urban development and an employee of the police department had also tested positive, though they were not linked to Tuesday’s cases.
