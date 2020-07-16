SPAS to host free drive-thru pet food giveaway at Lake Terrace Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter is hosting a free drive-thru, pet food giveaway at the Lake Terrace Convention Center on Saturday.
It will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., but the food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Volunteers say they have about 20 large pallets of cat and dog food to hand out.
It was donated through the group GreaterGood.Org.
SPAS says the goal is to help families who may be struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic keep their pets, rather than surrender them to animal shelters.
Volunteers say motorists should enter the convention center from Highway 49 and they will be directed where to pick up the food. They will then exit onto Lakeview Drive.
