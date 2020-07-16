Some unemployment benefits ending soon for Mississippians

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Unemployment benefits will look a bit different soon, as Gov. Tate Reeves has signed some executive orders directly impacting the unemployment system.
According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, almost 400,000 Mississippians have filed for unemployment benefits since March. Four months later in July, nearly half of that number continues to request benefits.
MDES offers seven different unemployment programs. Three of those- regular, pandemic and disaster unemployment, greatly affect Pine Belt residents.
According to MDES, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Fund Program is where the extra $600 comes from, but that extra cash will soon be gone.
“If a person is receiving any of those seven programs, right now they get an additional $600 dollars,” said MDES Executive Director Jackie Turner. “As it stands right now that program will end the week ending July 25.”
The program’s end is in response to Gov. Reeves’ signing of Executive Order No. 1502.
MDES will also now turn their focus to those filing fraudulent unemployment claims. Officials say it can come in a few different forms.
“Fraudulent claims may be identity theft, they may be someone that does not qualify for unemployment programs because they are not unemployed. Having employers tell us these things about potential fraud of ID theft claims helps us recover fraudulent payments and quit allowing individuals or ID theft rings to be drawing unemployment because it is not allowable to do so,” said Turner.
For more information on fraudulent claims, visit here.
